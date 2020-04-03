 Hear The 1975, Phoebe Bridgers' 'Jesus Christ 2005 God Bless America' - Rolling Stone
The 1975 Recruit Phoebe Bridgers for Tender New Song ‘Jesus Christ 2005 God Bless America’

Band recently postponed both their tour and album

Brittany Spanos

Matthew Healy of The 1975

In lieu of their tour together which has now been postponed, hear the 1975 and Phoebe Bridgers' "Jesus Christ 2005 God Bless America."

Lorne Thomson/Redferns/Getty Images

The 1975 are joined by Phoebe Bridgers on the soft, acoustic new song, “Jesus Christ 2005 God Bless America.” Bridgers had been tapped to open for the 1975 on tour before the band postponed all dates due to the coronavirus pandemic. 

Singer Matty Healy kicks off the track by singing of his love for Jesus and contemplates his own mortality and existence within the greater world. From there, both Healy and Bridgers detail more immediate crushes: Healy on “a boy I know” and Bridgers on “the girl next door.” Together on the chorus, the pair sing, “So if we turn into a tree/Can I be the leaves?”

The 1975’s upcoming album Notes on a Conditional Form will be released on May 22nd. The album, which is a companion LP to A Brief Inquiry into Online Relationships, was originally slated to be released at the end of April. Just before announcing the postponed album, the 1975 became the latest group to heed the circumstances of the coronavirus pandemic and postpone their tour. They have yet to announce new dates. 

 

In This Article: Phoebe Bridgers, The 1975

