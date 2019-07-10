The 1975 Plot North American Fall Tour

The 1975 have announced a string of North American arena shows this fall in support of their latest album, A Brief Inquiry Into Online Relationships.

The five-date trek will kick off November 16th at the BB&T Pavilion in Camden, New Jersey and include stops in Raleigh, North Carolina, Greenville, South Carolina and New Orleans before wrapping December 1st at the 1stBank Center in Broomfield, Colorado.

Tickets will go on sale July 18th at 10 a.m. local time, though fans can submit ticket requests via Ticketmaster between now and July 13th at 10 p.m. ET.

The 1975 spent much of the spring touring North America in support of A Brief Inquiry, wrapping the leg in June. The group will spend the rest of the summer and early fall touring the U.K., Ireland, Europe, Australia, New Zealand and Asia.

Released last November, A Brief Inquiry Into Online Relationships marked the 1975’s third studio album and first since 2016’s I Like It When You Sleep, for You Are So Beautiful yet So Unaware of It. The group plans to release their fourth LP, Notes On a Conditional Form, this year, though a release date has yet to be announced.

The 1975 North American Tour Dates

November 16 – Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion

November 19 – Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena

November 20 – Greenville, SC @ Bon Secours Wellness Arena

November 26 – New Orleans, LA @ UNO Lakefront Arena

December 1 – Broomfield, CO @ 1stBank Center