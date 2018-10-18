The 1975 Battle Heartbreak on New Song ‘It’s Not Living (If It’s Not With You)’

The 1975 unveiled the new song “It’s Not Living (If It’s Not With You)” from their forthcoming record, A Brief Inquiry Into Online Relationships, which arrives November 30th. The song is a shimmering burst of Brit-pop packed with sparkling synths, jangly guitars and chorus of voices backing singer Matt Healey.

Despite the song’s optimistic aura, the lyrics are a heart-wrenching account of not just unrequited love but substance abuse as a coping mechanism. “I can’t stop sweating or control my feet,” Healy sings. “I’ve got a twenty-stone monkey that I just can’t beat/ I can stage a situation but I just can’t eat/ There’s a feeling you’re replacing embrace/ And it’s true that all I do is sit and think about you.”

In an interview with Annie Mac on BBC Radio 1, Healy called “It’s Not Living (If It’s Not With You)” “the 1975-iest 1975 song since the 1975 debut record.” He added, “This has got a lot of ouridenitty in it. It kind of takes me back a little bit, but it’s still quite forward thinking.”

“It’s Not Living” follows previously-released Brief Inquiry tracks “Love It If We Made It,” “Give Yourself a Try” and “TOOTIMETOOTIMETOOTIME.” A Brief Inquiry Into Online Relationships follows the 1975’s 2016 LP, I Like it When You Sleep, For You Are So Beautiful Yet So Unaware of It. The 1975 also plan to release another new album in 2019.