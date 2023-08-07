1975 Threatened With Legal Action After Calling Out Malaysia’s Anti-LGBTQ Laws

The organizers of the Good Vibes festival in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, are preparing to take legal action against the 1975. During the band’s set last month, frontman Matty Healy called out Malaysia’s anti-LGBTQ laws, prompting not only the 1975’s set to be cut short but the government to cancel the remainder of the three-day event.

In a press statement, Future Sound Asia said they had sent a Letter of Claim to the 1975 “demanding that the Band acknowledge their liability and compensate FSA for damages incurred.” If the band does not follow through on those demands, FSA said it is prepared to take legal action against the 1975 in England.

David Matthew, a lawyer for Future Sound Asia, tells Rolling Stone, “Future Sound Asia’s claim against The 1975 is, in the main, one for intentional breach of contract. Mr. Healy’s representative categorically provided a pre-show written assurance that Mr. Healy and The 1975’s live performance shall adhere to all local guidelines and regulations during their set in Malaysia. Despite this, the assurance was ignored, and the band’s actions clearly contravened the agreement with Future Sound Asia. This led to the cancellation of the festival which, in turn, caused significant losses to Future Sound Asia.”

A representative for the 1975 did not immediately return Rolling Stone’s request for comment.

A few songs into the 1975’s headlining set at Good Vibes, Healy addressed the crowd, apologizing for even taking the gig in Malaysia, which has strict laws against same-sex relationships. “I do not see the point of inviting the 1975 to a country and then telling us who we can have sex with,” Healy said.

The frontman then called out the Malaysian government and told the crowd, “You’re not representative of your government. Because you are young people and I am sure a lot of you are gay and progressive and cool.”

At the end of his speech, Healy kissed 1975 bassist Ross McDonald. A couple of songs later, the 1975’s set was abruptly cut short, with Healy saying the band “just got banned from Kuala Lumpur.” Editor’s picks

The following day, organizers said Healy's "controversial conduct and remarks" had prompted Malaysia's Ministry of Communications and Digital to issue an "immediate cancellation directive," forcing the festival to shut down. The 1975 also announced that they would be canceling the rest of their Asian tour.

In their statement announcing the Letter of Claim, FSA reiterated its “strong disapproval of the Band’s behavior during their performance.” Organizers singled out Healy’s “use of abusive language, equipment damage, and indecent stage behavior” (Healy was also reportedly drinking alcohol on stage and broke a drone operated by FSA). Organizers said these actions “not only flagrantly breached local guidelines and Malaysian laws but also tarnished the reputation of the 10-year-old festival.”

FSA’s threat of legal action comes after news broke that a group of Malaysian musicians and festival vendors were prepping a class action lawsuit against the 1975. The lawsuit aims to secure compensation of the losses incurred from the cancellation, with local artists reportedly receiving less favorable payment terms compared to international acts (who were paid before their performances).