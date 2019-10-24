The 1975 Explore Their ‘Frail State of Mind’ on New Song and Announce Next Album

The 1975 have released the latest taste of their upcoming 2020 album Notes on a Conditional Form with new song “Frail State of Mind.” The band’s third album, A Brief Inquiry into Online Relationships, came out last year.

Singer Matty Healy’s vocals sit low in the mix on the drum-heavy song. The fidgety beat soundtracks a tale of social anxiety. “Go outside?/Seems unlikely/I’m sorry that I missed your call/I watched it ring,” Healy sings before apologizing for his “frail state of mind.” The song further details ways he has avoided attending events out of concern that he would be burden for the people there. “It’s about anxiety,” singer Matt Healy told Zane Lowe. “We’ve having a global anxiety attack.”

This is the third new song the 1975 have released off their upcoming fourth album, Me & You Together Song — which is not done yet, according Healy. “We’re just kind of collecting songs that we love and putting them out,” he added.

The band launched their new era with a self-titled track, which appears in different variations on all of their albums. This one features activist Greta Thunberg, who offers a rousing monologue about the damaging effects of climate change. The band offered up a more boisterous and rowdy take on youth activism with the more recent single “People.”