18-Year-Old Confesses to Fatally Shooting Pop Smoke

An 18-year-old man charged with the death of Pop Smoke confessed to killing the rapper during a home invasion in 2020, the Los Angeles Times reports.

The defendant admitted to a first-degree murder charge stemming from the Feb. 19, 2020, death of Pop Smoke, whose real name was Bashar Barakah Jackson. The man — whose name has been withheld from the court because he was a 15 at the time of Jackson’s death — was charged in juvenile court, and could remain incarcerated in a state juvenile facility until he turns 25. He also confessed to a home-invasion robbery charge and an allegation that he personally and intentionally discharged a firearm during the crime, per the Times. Trending ‘The Kelly Clarkson Show’ Is Toxic Behind the Scenes, Staffers Say Dolly Parton Debuts New Rock Song 'World on Fire' at 2023 ACM Awards ‘You Don’t Actually Have Any Facts’: Even Fox Isn't Buying GOP’s Claims About Biden's Foreign Business Dealings Twitter Finally Agrees On Something: Hating Musk's New CEO

The 18-year-old’s was one of the four men charged in the murder of the rapper; the admission comes after a 20-year-old man was sentenced to four years and two months in a juvenile facility, the Associated Press reported.

Jackson was shot and killed in Los Angeles on February 19 at the age of 20. LAPD responded to an emergency call at 4:20 a.m. after masked gunmen broke into a house where the rapper was staying; the Brooklyn native was shot multiple times and was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.