13th Floor Elevators Frontman Roky Erickson to Receive Tribute Album

Archival label Light in the Attic Records has announced the first-ever posthumous tribute album to the 13th Floor Elevators frontman and psychedelic rock pioneer Roky Erickson.

May the Circle Remain Unbroken: A Tribute to Roky Erickson will be released on July 17th as an exclusive Record Store Day vinyl release, available at participating independent record stores. The 12-track album features covers of Erickson’s songs performed by Lucinda Williams, Margo Price, Neko Case, Mark Lanegan and Lynn Castle, Jeff Tweedy, Gary Clark Jr and Eve Monsees, Ty Segall, Chelsea Wolfe, Brogan Bentley, Billy F Gibbons, the Black Angels, and Mosshart Sexton (Alison Mosshart and Charlie Sexton).

Produced by Bill Bentley, who previously helmed the 1990 Erickson tribute album Where the Pyramid Meets the Eye, the release will be accompanied by a 16-page booklet featuring rare photos, liner notes by Bentley, and a bonus RSD-only flexi disc featuring an unreleased track, “Love Hieroglyphics,” recorded by Erickson in the early Seventies. Light in the Attic co-founder Matt Sullivan and Wyatt Bentley serve as associate producers, with mastering by Grammy-nominated engineer John Baldwin and design by Darryl Norsen.

Erickson emerged out of the mid-Sixties psychedelic rock scene in Austin, Texas, first as a founding member of the influential 13th Floor Elevators and then as a solo artist. He died on May 31st, 2019.

May the Circle Remain Unbroken: A Tribute to Roky Erickson Tracklist

Side One

1. Billy F Gibbons – “(I’ve Got) Levitation”

2. Mosshart Sexton – “Starry Eyes”

3. Jeff Tweedy – “For You (I’d Do Anything)”

4. Lynn Castle & Mark Lanegan – “Clear Night For Love”

5. The Black Angels – “Don’t Fall Down”

6. Neko Case – “Be And Bring Me Home”

Side Two

1. Margo Price – “Red Temple Prayer (Two-Headed Dog)”

2. Gary Clark Jr. & Eve Monsees – “Roller Coaster”

3. Ty Segall – “Night of the Vampire”

4. Lucinda Williams – “You’re Gonna Miss Me”

5. Chelsea Wolfe – “If You Have Ghosts”

6. Brogan Bentley – “May the Circle Remain Unbroken”

Bonus RSD-only flexi disc:

1. Roky Erickson – “Love Hieroglyphics”