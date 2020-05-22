100 Gecs Raid the Barnyard in ‘Stupid Horse’ Remix With GFOTY, Count Baldor

100 Gecs have teamed up with U.K. pop singer GFOTY and DJ Count Baldor for a riotous new remix of “Stupid Horse.” The track will appear on 100 Gecs’ upcoming album, 1000 Gecs and the Tree of Clues.

Although the new remix does away with the ska guitars and “pick it up” chants of the original, it captures the same restless energy as a swift-footed dance tune, while there are still some big guitar riffs at the end. GFOTY also tweaks the lyrics a bit, flipping the “Stupid horse, I just fell out of the Porsche” refrain to include a whole menagerie of different animals: “Stupid sheep, I just fell out of the Jeep/Stole the money in your bank account, oh no/Stupid goat, I just fell out of the boat/Stole the money in your bank account.”

The “Stupid Horse” remix arrives with a fittingly bonkers video in which GFOTY and Count Baldor seem to play an alternate-universe version of 100 Gecs whose version of “Stupid Horse” so enamors the actual Gecs that they reach out to the pair to remix the track — but alas, the video ends in a brutal text rejection.

1000 Gecs and the Tree of Clues is a remix album based on 100 Gecs’ acclaimed 2019 debut, 1000 Gecs. The “Stupid Horse” remix follows new versions of “Gec 2 Ü” with Dorian Electra, “Ringtone” with Charli XCX, Rico Nasty and Kero Kero Bonito, and “Money Machine” by A.G. Cook. The record will also feature crowd-sourced contributions from fans after 100 Gecs made the stems from 1000 Gecs available online. A release date for Tree of Clues has yet to be announced.