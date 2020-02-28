100 Gecs Plot North American Tour

100 Gecs will embark on a headlining world tour this year, with a North American leg scheduled to launch in the spring.
The band’s first show is scheduled for March 20th at Buku in New Orleans, but the tour will really get underway after sets at Coachella, April 11th and 18th. From there, 100 Gecs head to Toronto for an April 21st show at Velvet Underground and will spend the next month criss-crossing North America before wrapping May 23rd at Fortune Sound Club in Vancouver. A European tour will follow in June.
Tickets will go on sale on March 6th, although an artist pre-sale will launch March 3rd via Seated. Additional information is available on 100 Gecs’ website.
100 Gecs released their debut album, 1000 Gecs, last May, and the LP ultimately landed at Number 19 on Rolling Stone‘s 50 Best Albums of 2019. The band recently shared a new remix of the album cut, “Ringtone,” featuring Charli XCX, Rico Nasty and Kero Kero Bonito. That track will appear on the band’s upcoming remix album, 1000 Gecs & the Tree of Clues, which will include a mix of official remixes and crowd-sourced reworkings that fans submitted after 100 Gecs made the stems from 1000 Gecs available online. A release date for Tree of Clues has yet to be announced.
100 Gecs Tour Dates
March 20 – New Orleans, LA @ Buku
April 11 – Indio, CA @ Coachella
April 18 – Indio, CA @ Coachella
April 21 – Toronto, ON @ Velvet Underground
April 23 – Cambridge, MA @ The Sinclair
April 24 – Brooklyn, NY @ TBD
April 25 – Brooklyn, NY @ TBD
April 26 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Foundry
April 27 – Washington, DC @ The Black Cat
April 29 – Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle
April 30 – Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West
May 1 – Tampa, FL @ The Crowbar
May 2 – Miami, FL @ III Points
May 3 – Orlando, FL @ The Social
May 6 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall
May 7 – Austin, TX @ Scoot Inn
May 8 – San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger
May 9 – Dallas, TX @ Club Dada
May 11 – St. Louis, MO @ Atomic Cowboy
May 12 – Lawrence, KS @ The Bottleneck
May 14 – Denver, CO @ Marquis Theater
May 15 – Santa Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf
May 16 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Crescent Ballroom
May 18 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda
May 19 – Oakland, CA @ The New Parish
May 21 – Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom
May 22 – Seattle, WA @ Neumos
May 23 – Vancouver, BC @ Fortune Sound Club