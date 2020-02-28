100 Gecs Plot North American Tour

100 Gecs will embark on a headlining world tour this year, with a North American leg scheduled to launch in the spring.

The band’s first show is scheduled for March 20th at Buku in New Orleans, but the tour will really get underway after sets at Coachella, April 11th and 18th. From there, 100 Gecs head to Toronto for an April 21st show at Velvet Underground and will spend the next month criss-crossing North America before wrapping May 23rd at Fortune Sound Club in Vancouver. A European tour will follow in June.

Tickets will go on sale on March 6th, although an artist pre-sale will launch March 3rd via Seated. Additional information is available on 100 Gecs’ website.

100 Gecs released their debut album, 1000 Gecs, last May, and the LP ultimately landed at Number 19 on Rolling Stone‘s 50 Best Albums of 2019. The band recently shared a new remix of the album cut, “Ringtone,” featuring Charli XCX, Rico Nasty and Kero Kero Bonito. That track will appear on the band’s upcoming remix album, 1000 Gecs & the Tree of Clues, which will include a mix of official remixes and crowd-sourced reworkings that fans submitted after 100 Gecs made the stems from 1000 Gecs available online. A release date for Tree of Clues has yet to be announced.

100 Gecs Tour Dates

March 20 – New Orleans, LA @ Buku

April 11 – Indio, CA @ Coachella

April 18 – Indio, CA @ Coachella

April 21 – Toronto, ON @ Velvet Underground

April 23 – Cambridge, MA @ The Sinclair

April 24 – Brooklyn, NY @ TBD

April 25 – Brooklyn, NY @ TBD

April 26 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Foundry

April 27 – Washington, DC @ The Black Cat

April 29 – Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle

April 30 – Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West

May 1 – Tampa, FL @ The Crowbar

May 2 – Miami, FL @ III Points

May 3 – Orlando, FL @ The Social

May 6 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall

May 7 – Austin, TX @ Scoot Inn

May 8 – San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger

May 9 – Dallas, TX @ Club Dada

May 11 – St. Louis, MO @ Atomic Cowboy

May 12 – Lawrence, KS @ The Bottleneck

May 14 – Denver, CO @ Marquis Theater

May 15 – Santa Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf

May 16 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Crescent Ballroom

May 18 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda

May 19 – Oakland, CA @ The New Parish

May 21 – Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom

May 22 – Seattle, WA @ Neumos

May 23 – Vancouver, BC @ Fortune Sound Club