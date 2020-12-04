100 Gecs Get Revenge on Santa Claus in New Song ‘Sympathy 4 the Grinch’

Hyperpop heroes 100 Gecs get back at Santa Claus for a poor showing of presents on their new holiday song, “Sympathy 4 the Grinch.”

The track finds the duo reaching into their bag of musical tricks and pulling out a ska-heavy sound (complete with requisite “pick it up!” ad-libs) to back their tale of Christmas vengeance. Laura Les and Dylan Brady share vocal duties, crafting the story of a person so disappointed with their gifts that they find Santa and steal his whole bag: “Never gave me a goddamn thing that I want,” goes the hook, “I was good every day but he didn’t give a fuck/This year, put the top on the back of the truck/Santa’s banging on the back of the truck.”

Earlier this year, 100 Gecs released 1000 Gecs and the Tree of Clues, an expansive remix album that reimagined their celebrated 2019 debut, 1000 Gecs. The record featured contributions from Charli XCX, Fall Out Boy, Rico Nasty, A.G. Cook, Dorian Electra, Kero Kero Bonito, Tommy Cash, Hannah Diamond, and more. Last month, the group also partnered with alt electro-pop outfit, 3OH!3 for a new song, “Lonely Machines.”