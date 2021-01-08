 Hear 100 Gecs Remake Linkin Park's Classic 'One Step Closer' - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next Steve Earle Covers Son Justin Townes Earle's 'Harlem River Blues' on 'Kimmel'
Home Music Music News

100 Gecs Turn Linkin Park’s ‘One Step Closer’ Into Wild Genre Collage

Track marks first in a new series of Hybrid Theory remakes

By
Jon Blistein

Reporter

Jon Blistein's Most Recent Stories

View All

100 Gecs have dropped a wild reimagining of Linkin Park’s classic, “One Step Closer,” marking the first in a series of remakes to further celebrate the 20th anniversary of the band’s 2000 debut, Hybrid Theory.

The track starts off pretty faithful to the original, with 100 Gecs recasting the intro with a bit more EDM wobble. But by the first chorus, the song explodes into a surreal yet cohesive collage of genres — one that, of course, would make Linkin Park proud — with both Laura Les and Dylan Brady adding their vocals to the song.

100 Gecs’ version of “One Step Closer” also arrives with a video in which either Brady or Les dons a wizard robe and Thanos mask and builds a house of cards with a little help from a glue gun. There are also a few magic tricks.

“Part of the spirit of Reanimation was to take the Hybrid Theory songs that people knew so well and let innovative artists flip them in ways nobody expected,” Linkin Park’s Mike Shinoda said in a statement. “I think 100 Gecs did exactly that.”

Per a release, more remakes of Hybrid Theory tracks are expected to arrive soon, although a list of participating artists was not released. Back in October, Linkin Park dropped an expansive 20th-anniversary edition of Hybrid Theory featuring a mix of rarities and previously unreleased tracks.

In This Article: 100 Gecs, Linkin Park

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1347: Miley Cyrus’ Rock & Roll Heart
PMC

© 2021 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.