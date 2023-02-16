100 Gecs Burn Down the House With Video for Pop-Punk Anthem ‘Hollywood Baby’

100 Gecs are literally burning down the house in the video for “Hollywood Baby,” the latest single off the duo’s upcoming LP 10,000 Gecs.

In the 100 Gecs-directed visual, Laura Les and Dylan Brady set off a Fourth of July amount of fireworks in the confines of their own apartment, risking life and limb to create a music video that perfectly explodes in step with every beat of "Hollywood Baby."

Already a fan favorite at the duo’s riotous shows, “Hollywood Baby” finds 100 Gecs smashing their hyperpop sensibilities together with the pop-punk sound of the Warped Tour era. Helping to bolster the sound and give it an air of authenticity is all-star drummer-for-hire Josh Freese, who has performed with the likes of Weezer, Blink-182, Paramore, and 311, and lends his skills to “Hollywood Baby.”

10,000 Gecs, 100 Gecs’ much-anticipated second album and follow-up to 2019’s 1000 Gecs, arrives on March 17. In December, after announcing the new LP, the duo of Laura Les and Dylan Brady dropped a surprise three-song Snake Eyes EP on fans, featuring fellow live favorite “Hey Big Man,” “Torture Me” with Skrillex, and “Runaway.” 100 Gecs also previewed the LP with the singles “Mememe” and “Doritos and Fritos.” In April, the duo will hit the road for a six-week trek in support of 10,000 Gecs.