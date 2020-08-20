100 Gecs Pit Mushroom, Mouse Against Each Other in ‘Hand Crushed By a Mallet’ Remix Video

100 Gecs have recast the classic cat and mouse chase as a bonkers fever dream in the new video for their remix of “Hand Crushed by a Mallet” featuring Fall Out Boy, Craig Owens and Nicole Dollanganger.

The animated video — directed by Dario Alva and written by Weston Allen — boasts an aesthetic that feels ripped straight from the kind of blacklight poster one might find at a head shop. In the clip, a mouse steals a precious key from a mushroom-headed creature, kicking off a wild pursuit through a surreal, multi-faceted world that matches the blitzkrieg clash of sounds — pop punk, electro pop and more — on the “Hand Crushed by a Mallet” remix.

Fall Out Boy, Owens and Dollanganger’s take on “Hand Crushed by a Mallet” appears on 100 Gecs’ recent remix album, 1000 Gecs and the Tree of Clues, which is based on their breakout 2019 debut, 1000 Gecs. The record features a slew of collaborations, including tracks with Charli XCX, Rico Nasty, A.G. Cook, Dorian Electra, Kero Kero Bonito, Tommy Cash and Hannah Diamond. On top of all that, the album also features some crowd-sourced contributions from fans after 100 Gecs made the stems from 1000 Gecs available online.