100 Gecs Take Flight in New ‘Doritos and Fritos’ Video

100 Gecs take flight and dance around a desert while local news reports on their whereabouts in their new video for “Doritos and Fritos.” The song is their second single from their highly-anticipated LP, 10000 Gecs.

Directed by Chris Maggio, the playful visual finds the duo peacefully soaring through the air like kites in their purple and yellow wizard robes while the local news and others are hot on their trail. When Dylan Brady and Laura Les are on the ground, they’re seen dancing to the song’s propulsive beat and also fleeing from authorities. And like the song title hints, there is some eating — particularly a burrito — involved.

“Doritos and Fritos” follows 100 Gecs’ 2021 single, “Mememe,” which arrived last November. Both songs will appear on 10000 Gecs, which follows the duo’s celebrated 2019 debut, 1000 Gecs. They have not yet shared the release date for 10000 Gecs, though it is expected to arrive this year.

Next week, 100 Gecs open for Nine Inch Nails for two dates in Philadelphia May 24-25. The band are set to perform at several festivals this summer, including Governors Ball, Bonnaroo, and Lollapalooza, and in the fall they head to Las Vegas for Life Is Beautiful on Sep. 17.