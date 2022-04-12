100 Gecs Stock Up on Alt-Rock Riffs and Snacks on New Song ‘Doritos and Fritos’

100 Gecs are back with a new song, “Doritos and Fritos,” the second offering from their highly-anticipated next album, 10000 Gecs.

“Doritos and Fritos” does what 100 Gecs always do best, bridging the gaps between styles and eras as it swings between vintage Nineties alt-rock — seriously, the bass line sounds straight out of a Primus song — and glitched-out bubblegum pop. The lyrics remain perfectly irreverent as well, with Dylan Brady deadpanning about eating burritos with Danny DeVito, while Laura Less drones, “I went to France to get some new pants/I went to Greece to get something to eat/He said, ‘Shit, all we’ve got’s Doritos and Fritos,’/I said, ‘Then give me all of those fucking Doritos and Fritos!’”

“Doritos and Fritos” follows 100 Gecs’ 2021 single, “Mememe,” which arrived last November. Both songs will appear on 10000 Gecs, which follows the duo’s celebrated 2019 debut, 1000 Gecs. (An exact release date for the LP has yet-to-be-announced, though it’s expected to arrive this year.) Along with releasing “Mememe” and “Doritos and Fritos,” 100 Gecs teased several of new songs on their North American tour last year, including tracks “Hollywood Baby,” “757,” and “What’s That Smell?”

100 Gecs have a handful of festival dates lined up this spring and summer, including sets at Coachella, Governors Ball, Bonnaroo, and Lollapalooza.