100 Gecs, Dorian Electra Try to Hop on a Chaotic Quarantine Call in ‘Gec 2 Ü’ Remix Video

100 Gecs and fellow pop experimentalist Dorian Electra try to connect over video chat in the bonkers new video for the “Gec 2 Ü” remix set to appear on 100 Gecs’ upcoming project, 1000 Gecs and the Tree of Clues.

The clip finds Dorian Electra calling a special 100 Gecs hotline, although the phone call fails to get through as 100 Gecs’ Dylan Brandy and Laura Les find themselves engrossed in various bizarre tasks: baking spare change, doing magic tricks on a guitar, sautéing a lone mushroom, and performing a séance with cereal and energy drinks. As the calls go unanswered, Dorian Electra starts to smash a bunch of phones — and flush a few more down the toilet. But when 100 Gecs do finally pick up, there’s plenty of time for all three to get in some well-earned head-banging.

1000 Gecs and the Tree of Clues is a remix album based on 100 Gecs’ acclaimed 2019 debut, 1000 Gecs. Along with Dorian Electra, it will feature collaborations with Charli XCX, A.G. Cook, and Rico Nasty, plus crowd-sourced contributions from fans after 100 Gecs made the stems from 1000 Gecs available online. A release date for Tree of Clues has yet to be announced.

On Friday, April 24th, 100 Gecs will host a digital festival inside the game Minecraft, dubbed “Square Garden,” which will raise money for Feeding America. The lineup features 100 Gecs, Charli XCX, Benny Blanco, Cashmere Cat, Dorian Electra, Kero Kero Bonito, and others.