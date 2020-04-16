100 Gecs Enlist Charli XCX for Digital Charity Festival in ‘Minecraft’

100 Gecs have tapped Charli XCX, Benny Blanco, Cashmere Cat and more for a digital festival inside the game Minecraft that will take place April 24th from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET.

The event, dubbed Square Garden, boasts a lineup of pop experimentalists and post-genre internet favorites, including A.G. Cook, Dorian Electra, Kero Kero Bonito and Tommy Cash. A complete lineup is available on the poster below. All donations collected during the festival will benefit Feeding America.

While Square Garden will be built in Minecraft, fans without the game will still be able to watch a stream of the event on YouTube and 100 Gecs’ website. Minecraft, for those unfamiliar, is a sandbox game that allows players to build whatever they want — with an online multiplayer mode that lets them gather, play and even launch their own servers so they can build as they please. The decision to host Square Garden in Minecraft is fitting as 100 Gecs played their first live show in a virtual Minecraft festival back in 2018.

100 Gecs released their sort of self-titled debut, 1000 Gecs, last year, and the album placed at Number 19 on Rolling Stone‘s 50 Best Albums of 2019 list. The group is prepping a remix album, 1000 Gecs and the Tree of Clues, which will feature collaborations with Charli XCX, A.G. Cook and Rico Nasty, plus crowd-sourced contributions crafted by fans after 100 Gecs made the stems from 1000 Gecs available online. A release date for Tree of Clues has yet to be announced.