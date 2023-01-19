100 Gecs Map Out North American Tour in Support of ‘10,000 Gecs’

100 Gecs will hit the road this spring for a six-week North American tour in support of the hyperpop duo’s upcoming LP 10,000 Gecs.

The trek kicks off April 4 in San Jose and finds the band circling the U.S. over the course of 31 shows before winding back in California for a leg-ending gig in Anaheim. Check out 100 Gecs’ website for ticket information.

10,000 Gecs, 100 Gecs’ much-anticipated second album and follow-up to 2019’s 1000 Gecs, arrives on March 17. In December, after announcing the new LP, the duo of Laura Les and Dylan Brady dropped a surprise three-song Snake Eyes EP on fans, featuring the live favorite “Hey Big Man,” “Torture Me” with Skrillex, and “Runaway.”

The new album is expected to include a handful of songs 100 Gecs have been performing live over the past year — like “Hollywood Baby,” “757,” and “What’s That Smell?” — as well as the previously released non-LP singles “Mememe” and “Doritos and Fritos.”

100 Gecs Tour Dates

April 4 – San Jose, CA @ San Jose Civic Auditorium

April 5 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater

April 7 – Vancouver, BC @ PNE Forum

April 8 – Portland, OR @ McMenamins Crystal Ballroom

April 9 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo

April 12 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Rockwell at The Complex

April 13 – Denver, CO @ The Mission Ballroom

April 15 – St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant

April 16 – Madison, WI @ The Sylvee

April 18 – Minneapolis, MN @ Armory

April 20 – Chicago, IL @ Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

April 21 – Detroit, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre

April 22 – Toronto, ON @ HISTORY

April 24 – Montreal, QC @ MTelus

April 25 – Boston, MA @ Roadrunner

April 26 – Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall

April 28 – New York, NY @ Great Hall at Avant Gardner

May 1 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem

May 2 – Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz

May 3 – Atlanta, GA @ The Tabernacle

May 5 – Dallas, TX @ Southside Ballroom

May 6 – Austin, TX @ Stubbs Waller Creek Amphitheater

May 7 – Houston, TX @ The Lawn at White Oak Music Hall

May 9 – St. Petersburg, FL @ Jannus Live

May 10 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL @ Revolution Live

May 11-13 — Live Oak, FL @ Echoland Festival

May 13 – Las Vegas, NV @ Sick New World Festival

May 16 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren

May 17 – San Diego, CA @ Soma

May 19 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium

May 21 – Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues