100 Gecs Plot ‘10,000 Gecs’ North American Tour

100 Gecs are set to kick off a North American tour later this fall.
The 34-date 10,000 Gecs tour will launch on October 8th at the Fox Theater in Oakland and run all the way through December 9th, when the run wraps at Terminal 5 in New York City. Tickets for all shows will go on sale July 16th at 10 a.m. local time via 100 Gecs’ website.
100 Gecs released their debut album, 1000 Gecs, back in May 2019, while last July they followed it up with the remix compilation, 1000 Gecs and the Tree of Clues. That featured new versions of songs on 1000 Gecs with contributions from Charli XCX, Fall Out Boy, Rico Nasty, Tommy Cash, Hannah Diamond, Dorian Electra, and more.
Earlier this year, 100 Gecs teamed up with Linkin Park for a remake of “One Step Closer,” which was part of the band’s 20th-anniversary celebration of Hybrid Theory. One-half of the group, Dylan Brady, also recently contributed to a 10th-anniversary remix of Rebecca Black’s “Friday,” as well as a new song with Pussy Riot and Dorian Electra, “Toxic.”
100 Gecs Tour Dates
October 8 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater
October 9 – Santa Cruz, CA @ Catalyst Atrium
October 12 – Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom
October 13 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo
October 15 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot
October 16 -Denver, CO @ Ogden Theater
October 18 – St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant
October 19 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue
October 21 – Chicago, IL @ Concord Music Hall
October 22 – Louisville, KY @ Headliners Music Hall
October 23 – Detroit, MI @ Majestic Theater
October 25 – Boston, MA @ Royale
October 26 – Montreal, QC @ Corona Theater
October 27 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall
October 29 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club
October 30 – Norfolk, VA @ The NorVa
October 31 – Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel
November 2 – Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern
November 3 – Nashville, TN @ Cannery Ballroom
November 5 – St. Petersburg, FL @ Jannus Live
November 6 – Fort Lauderdale, FL @ Revolution
November 7 – Orlando, FL @ The Beacham
November 10 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall
November 11 – Austin, TX @ Emos Ballroom
November 12 – Dallas, TX @ HiFi – Dallas
November 13 – San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger
November 15 – Santa Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf
November 16 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Pressroom
November 18 – San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park
November 19 – Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory
November 20 – Los Angeles, CA @ Shrine Expo Hall
December 8 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
December 9 – New York, NY @ Terminal 5