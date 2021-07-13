100 Gecs Plot ‘10,000 Gecs’ North American Tour

100 Gecs are set to kick off a North American tour later this fall.

The 34-date 10,000 Gecs tour will launch on October 8th at the Fox Theater in Oakland and run all the way through December 9th, when the run wraps at Terminal 5 in New York City. Tickets for all shows will go on sale July 16th at 10 a.m. local time via 100 Gecs’ website.

100 Gecs released their debut album, 1000 Gecs, back in May 2019, while last July they followed it up with the remix compilation, 1000 Gecs and the Tree of Clues. That featured new versions of songs on 1000 Gecs with contributions from Charli XCX, Fall Out Boy, Rico Nasty, Tommy Cash, Hannah Diamond, Dorian Electra, and more.

Earlier this year, 100 Gecs teamed up with Linkin Park for a remake of “One Step Closer,” which was part of the band’s 20th-anniversary celebration of Hybrid Theory. One-half of the group, Dylan Brady, also recently contributed to a 10th-anniversary remix of Rebecca Black’s “Friday,” as well as a new song with Pussy Riot and Dorian Electra, “Toxic.”

100 Gecs Tour Dates

October 8 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater

October 9 – Santa Cruz, CA @ Catalyst Atrium

October 12 – Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom

October 13 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo

October 15 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot

October 16 -Denver, CO @ Ogden Theater

October 18 – St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant

October 19 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue

October 21 – Chicago, IL @ Concord Music Hall

October 22 – Louisville, KY @ Headliners Music Hall

October 23 – Detroit, MI @ Majestic Theater

October 25 – Boston, MA @ Royale

October 26 – Montreal, QC @ Corona Theater

October 27 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall

October 29 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

October 30 – Norfolk, VA @ The NorVa

October 31 – Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel

November 2 – Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern

November 3 – Nashville, TN @ Cannery Ballroom

November 5 – St. Petersburg, FL @ Jannus Live

November 6 – Fort Lauderdale, FL @ Revolution

November 7 – Orlando, FL @ The Beacham

November 10 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall

November 11 – Austin, TX @ Emos Ballroom

November 12 – Dallas, TX @ HiFi – Dallas

November 13 – San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger

November 15 – Santa Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf

November 16 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Pressroom

November 18 – San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park

November 19 – Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory

November 20 – Los Angeles, CA @ Shrine Expo Hall

December 8 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

December 9 – New York, NY @ Terminal 5