100 Gecs to Finally Release ‘10,000 Gecs’ Next Year, and They’ve Got a New EP Out Now

100 Gecs have surprise-released a new three-song EP and finally announced a release date for their long-awaited second album, 10,000 Gecs, which is slated to arrive March 17, 2023.

The Snake Eyes EP features a trio of unreleased tunes, though opener “Hey Big Man” has become a staple of Gecs’ live set over the past couple years. The other songs are “Runaway,” and “Torture Me,” which features Skrillex.

The EP will certainly help satiate fans, who have been anticipating 10,000 Gecs since 100 Gecs first started teasing it back in 2021. A full track list for the album hasn’t been released yet, but it’s expected to feature two previously-released singles, “Mememe” and “Doritos and Fritos,” and possibly some other tracks 100 Gecs have been playing live, like “Hollywood Baby,” “757,” and “What’s That Smell?” Trending Kanye to Alex Jones: ‘I Like Hitler’ BTS Leader RM Pushes Against the Weight of Fame, Looks Towards a Bright Future on ‘Indigo’ Kanye Tweets Swastika, Shares Apparent Text From Elon Musk Saying He Went ‘Too Far’ Lindsey Buckingham Remembers ‘Soul Mate’ Christine McVie in Handwritten Letter

10,000 Gecs will follow 100 Gecs’ celebrated 2019 breakout, 1000 Gecs. The duo also issued a 1000 Gecs remix album in 2020, 1000 Gecs and the Tree of Clues, which featured an array of guests like Charli XCX, A.G. Cook, Fall Out Boy, Dorian Electra, and more.

This year, 100 Gecs performed at Lollapalooza 2022 in July. The St. Louis hyperpop duo took to the stage dressed like burnout wizards and played 1000 Gecs hits like “Money Machine” and “Stupid Horse.”