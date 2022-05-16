Twice Take Big Step With First U.S. Stadium Shows: ‘I Hope I Make You Proud’

K-pop girl group Twice celebrated a major milestone this weekend, playing two gigs at Los Angeles’ spacious Banc of California Stadium — their biggest shows ever in the U.S., and the perfect way of wrapping up the group’s 4th World Tour III, which they kicked off in Seoul last December.

A sea of fans — many of whom had attended Twice’s Los Angeles shows at the Kia Forum just a few months ago — were there on May 14th to greet members Nayeon, Jeongyeon, Momo, Sana, Jihyo, Mina, Dahyun, Chaeyoung, and Tzuyu at their first-ever U.S. stadium date. One fan named Sana was surprised that she could see their fans so soon shortly after having come to L.A.: “Last time, I was happy to finally see you again after a long time,” she said. “This time, I’m happy to see you so soon.”

Although the setlist was relatively similar to the rest of the tour, fans at Night One were treated to performances of “Sunset,” “Touchdown,” and the non-remixed version of “TT” — all tracks that didn’t make Twice’s Los Angeles set lists during the initial U.S. leg.

Twice is now the first K-pop girl group to hold a concert at a U.S. stadium, marking a big step in their careers despite having performed at stadiums in Asia. The show started with “The Feels,” but this time in new all-white outfits. Some of the members also donned new hair colors for the show.

The girls remarked about how this was their first-ever outdoor stadium performance, and how perfect and breezy the Los Angeles weather was. When asked how she was feeling, Jeongyeon noted how nice the wind felt on stage. Tzuyu shared online, “I performed the concert while looking at the moon and fireworks for the first time 🌝 the moon was so pretty today~ You and i dancing in the moonlight 🎶 The wind was so refreshing too~~”

After performing “Moonlight,” Chaeyoung gushed over the full moon that was visible from the stage, making the performance that much more special: “I feel like I’m in a drama.” Nayeon said she was surprised at all the fans singing along to her part, which she finds challenging herself.

All nine members seemed more comfortable speaking in English than at their previous shows, and Dahyun even joked around with the fans that something was in the L.A. water, a joke in the fan community when artists seem more relaxed and less reserved than when in Korea.

Dahyun saying she looks like this because she drank the LA water 😭😭🤣 pic.twitter.com/STU715QAR0 — misa •ᴗ• (@misayeon) May 15, 2022

Before show’s end, Chaeyoung, Mina, and Jihyo pointed out that their families had come out to the U.S. to support them. The show came to a close with fireworks and an encore performance of “Dance the Night Away.”

twice members all together, surrounded by onces in a sold out stadium watching fireworks. this is the moment 🥺 pic.twitter.com/5tLa3JDBIr — Alejandra ミ☆ (@lopezxjihyo) May 15, 2022

After several months of touring, the girls should feel proud of their accomplishments. As Nayeon said, “You’re my pride and I hope I make you proud too.”

Twice Setlist – May 14, 2022 @ Los Angeles’ Banc of California Stadium

“The Feels”

“Feel Special”

“Up No More”

“Queen”

“Fancy”

“Turn It Up”

“Shot Clock”

“Get Loud”

“I Can’t Stop Me”

“Espresso”

“Icon”

“Cry for Me”

“Scientist”

“Real You”

“Moonlight”

“Cactus”

“Rewind”

“What Is Love?”

“Knock Knock”

“More & More”

“Dance the Night Away” (remix)

“Alcohol-Free”

“Heart Shaker”

“Push & Pull” (Jihyo, Sana & Dahyun)

“Hello” (Nayeon, Momo & Chaeyoung)

“1, 3, 2” (Jeongyeon, Mina & Tzuyu)

“Candy”

“Yes or Yes?”

“Sunset”

“TT”

“Touchdown”

“Dance the Night Away”