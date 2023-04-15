Bad Bunny Powers Through History-Making, Guest-Filled Set at Coachella

Bad Bunny made history on Friday as the first Latino to headline Coachella — and he met the milestone with a nearly two-hour performance that was full of special interludes, surprise guests, and even some sound mishaps. His set took place on one of the largest stages Coachella has ever built, which allowed the Puerto Rican superstar to interact with the crowd from entirely different sides of the festival grounds. In between, he brought out artists and urbano luminaries, among them.

Post Malone, who tried to play guitar but unfortunately experienced a tech issue when his mic completely stopped working. Jowell Y Randy, Nengo Flow, and Jhayco also made appearances in a show that included historical video odes to salsa and reggaeton.

Bad Bunny opened his show up at 11:30 p.m., kicking things off with a thudding, energetic performance of “Titi Me Pregunto.” He played other singles from his last album Un Verano Sin Ti, among them “Moscow Mule,” Neverita,” and “Efecto.”

At one point, he launched into a short speech, telling the audience not to believe everything they read about celebrities and saying he wanted them to get to know the real him. “You won’t get to know the real me through a video on Instagram, an interview or a TikTok,” he said “If you really want to get to know me, I’m inviting you to my home.” Then he dove into “El Apagon,” a song he says he’s proud of. He next launched into a medleys from his past albums YQMDLG and X100Pre.

Toward the middle of his set, a video explaining the history of salsa began playing, honoring legends like Celia Cruz, La Lupe, Johnny Pacheco and more. Several dancers came out and performed to salsa classics before Bad Bunny transitioned into the Grammy-nominated Cardi B track “I Like It.” He also paid tribute to old-school reggaeton with another video about the roots of the music that called out the Black influences and biggest names in the genre. Quickly, the beloved reggaeton duo Jowell Y Randy came out with Nengo Flow for the hit “Safaera.” Editor’s picks

Bad Bunny moved to a different stage, where he brought out Post Malone, who tried to play acoustic guitar for a few tracks. However, a mic failed, and though the two tried to make the performance work, Bad Bunny ended up asking the crowd to help him sing some tracks a cappella. Eventually, he thanked Malone and left him onstage, jumping on a jet ski to a different part of the stage to sing “Dakiti,” “Tarot,” and “No Me Conoce” with Jhayco. Trending TikTok Is Obsessed With Water. Experts Are Concerned MrBeast Calls Out Transphobic Backlash to Chris Tyson's Hormone Therapy ‘Obsession’ May Be Netflix’s Kinkiest Series Yet Lebron James, Kerry Washington, Viola Davis, Wish Jamie Foxx Well After His 'Medical Complication'

He closed the night by turning back to Un Verano Sin Ti standouts. He performed chart-toppers like “Me Porto Bonito” before closing things out with the mambo-infused dance anthem “Despues De La Playa” to shut things down.

The Coachella performance comes after a massive year for the Puerto Rican star. He released Un Verano Sin Ti last May and quickly broke all kinds of records, becoming the artist with the most Spotify streams in one day. The album shot up to Number One on the Billboard 200 and became the LP that spent the most time at that spot in 2022. Later, he launched his massively successful World’s Hottest Tour, which set the world record for the highest-grossing tour in a single calendar year, with a total of $435.38 million made in 81 shows.