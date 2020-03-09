 Outdoor Music Festival Packing List Camp Guide - Rolling Stone
The Ultimate Festival Guide 2020

15 essential items to pack in your festival kit to keep you clean, safe, organized and virus-free

Tim Chan

Lifestyle & Market Editor

Ultimate Festival Guide

This article is a part of RS Recommends, an editorial series reviewing products in music and entertainment. Items are independently selected; Penske Media may earn a commission from purchases made from our links.

Hitting the grounds at some of the biggest music festivals requires some serious planning and packing to ensure that you, the ultimate fan, make the most of your experience. Whether you’re a day-tripper or staying all three nights, we’ve rounded up some of the best accessories—from a breathable folding chair and a summer-friendly sleeping bag to the very necessary portable cellphone charger—needed to maximize your festival potential.

Sure, some things may be obvious (while some may be flashy), but let’s not have a repeat of last year when you forgot that one essential item. So, why worry about moisturizer when you should be worried about getting to the front of the stage of your favorite band. Let Rolling Stone do that for you—just don’t forget to pack extra underwear.

Lisa Werner/Getty

Shade Shelter

While festivals often provide some sort of shade, having your own shade shelter will help extend your camping space and offer a reprieve from the baking sun. Amazon offer plenty of options to match the footprint of your tent and desired personal space. Need something more heavy duty? See more of our picks for best tarps and sun shades here.

James McCauley/REX/Shutterstock

Foldable Chair

At the end of the day, you’ll want a place to sit that’s not the (potentially muddy) festival grounds. While there are plenty of bulkier options, equipped with cup holders and room for your iPad, we prefer a sleeker design with a deep, comfortable seat lined with breathable mesh, like the Coleman Folding Chair.

Essentials for Music Festival

Daniel Zuchnik/Getty

Backpack

If you need a backpack, we like this look of this blue vegan leather backpack, which is both festival-friendly and eco-friendly. If you want something with more room, we like this clear rucksack-style bag from Amazon. The see-through design will get you through security easily, while built-in pockets get you plenty of room for everything from a laptop to headphones to sunscreen and snacks. This festival backpack is made from a durable plastic material that’s reinforced with military-grade nylon, meaning it’ll last you through the entire weekend — even if you don’t.

Ian Forsyth/Getty

Sleeping Bag

There are plenty of sleeping bags to choose from but the Marmot Sleeping Bag – designed for a rise in temperatures and summer adventures – is a lightweight option that comes with improved ventilation and a water-resistant nylon shell.

Daniel Leist/Getty

Sunglasses

Shades are essential, but don’t bring your $200 designer sunglasses. Grab a pair (or two) of these $17 aviators online on Amazon and don’t be upset if they’re lost or broken by the end of the weekend.

ZUMA

Earplugs

If you want to avoid that ringing in your ears but still enjoy the music you came to hear, splurge on some earplugs, like these from Alpine, which are designed for audiophiles. Looking for more options? We’ve rounded up a list of the best earplugs for concerts and festivals here.

PYMCA/Getty

Moisturizer

While sunscreen should be automatic, it’s easy to forget to pack moisturizer, which will help protect the skin from several days of elements and prevent cracked skin. Get sun protection and softer skin with this Malin + Goetz face moisturizer with SPF30. What we like: it goes on clear, dries quickly and doesn’t leave a sticky residue or white film.

Alamy

Dry Shampoo

While wipes will help with most of the body, dry shampoo will allow you to clean your hair without water. It’s as simple as spraying it on and then combing it out, and it’s great for both men’s and women’s hair. This one gets you a light fresh scent while helping to absorb oils and odors. See more of our picks for best dry shampoo here.

Getty

Mophie Juice Pack

Any serious traveler knows that an extended battery life goes a long way – especially at a festival where charging stations are going to be few and far between. These battery cases are some of the best and most reliable out there.

Newswire

