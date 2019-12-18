Rob Sheffield’s Top 25 Songs of 2019

So a new generation of Sleater-Kinney fans gets to suffer the fate of their original fans: every new album pisses people off, because it doesn’t sound like the last one. (Strange but true: When they dropped The Hot Rock in early 1999, people were horrified at how different it was from Dig Me Out.) But this one was really different, and it tragically ripped America’s greatest punk band apart; drummer Janet Weiss quit before it even came out. If you got to see this band live in 2019, you know The Center Won’t Hold has worthy songs; it’s just tough to find them under the botched production. (It’s ironic these days to hear S-K do “Entertain” live, mocking all the synth-rock bands of 2004, when the new album resembles the Bravery or She Wants Revenge.) The keeper is “Love,” which takes off into New Romantic territory, evoking Depeche Mode circa Speak and Spell. Hopefully they’ll redo it with their frisky new live band: Aye Neko drummer Angie Boylan, bassist Katie Hart, Enon keyboardist Toko Yasuda. Some things you lose, some things you give away,