Rob Sheffield’s Top 25 Songs of 2019

Would it really be a perfect Seventies L.A. album without an end-of-the-world song? Of course not, so Lana spends her great big ballad blowing margarita-flavored kisses as it all slides into the ocean. (Or goes up in flames. She’s not picky.) Goodbye to Long Beach, Malibu, Dennis Wilson, Kanye, Whitney, Bowie. Farewell California and every love song ever written there. Good night to the rock & roll era. Bye-bye love. Goodbye small hands, goodbye small heart. Melt on, MacArthur Park. It’s like the old joke from noir novelist Ross MacDonald: “Nothing wrong with Southern California that a rise in the ocean level wouldn’t cure.” Somebody tell Warren Zevon the mystics and statistics were right. Someone take Donald Fagen back to his old school. ’Night, Joni. (Just kidding — she’ll outlive us all, just for spite.) Los Angeles Plays Itself, and re-plays itself. Then as those final piano notes fade out, you start the damn song again, because of course you do. Welcome to L.A. The culture is lit, and if this is it, she had a ball. What a song.