 Tom Petty: 50 Greatest Songs - Rolling Stone

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next Frank Zappa Documentary Soundtrack Gathers Career Highlights, Unreleased Tracks
Home Music Music Lists

Tom Petty’s 50 Greatest Songs

His hits have defined rock radio since the Seventies, and he never stopped writing great music. Here’s the definitive guide to his best songs

By
Christopher R. Weingarten
&
Jon Dolan
&
Corinne Cummings
&
Nick Murray
&
Kory Grow
&
Andy Greene
&
Will Hermes
&
Rob Sheffield

“It’s a strange to say out loud, but I always felt destined to do this,” Tom Petty told Rolling Stone‘s David Fricke in 2009. “From a very young age I felt this was going to happen to me.” From his early days as a hard-jangling realist amidst the fluff-addled Seventies, Tom Petty was always one of rock’s most enduring Everyman heroes, as well as one of the preeminent songwriters of his generation. A Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers show could reach the two-hour mark and not make it through all of his hits and memorable album cuts, or explore every nook of his career. And he was writing classic songs right up to the end. Here’s our definitive rundown of his 50 greatest.

In This Article: Tom Petty, Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1346: Musicians on Musicians: Paul McCartney & Taylor Swift
PMC

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.