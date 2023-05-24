Tina Turner: 15 Essential Songs

Dire Straits frontman Mark Knopfler wrote “Private Dancer” for his band’s 1982 album, Love Over Gold, but ultimately felt uncomfortable singing the lyrics since they’re from the perspective of a stripper doing what she needs to do to get paid. A couple of years later, he offered it to Tina Turner, and the rest of Dire Straits recorded it with her (though Jeff Beck replaced Knopfler on guitar). “I’m your private dancer, a dancer for money,” she sings, reaching deep into her gut to hit the high notes. “I’ll do what you want me to do.” The pain (and also a little pride) that she poured into the words still feels wrenching as she plays a character coming to terms with her career: “Tell me, do you want to see me do the shimmy again?” But the way Turner sang it with such conviction made it a Number Seven hit. —K.G.