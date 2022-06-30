 The Who's 50 Greatest Songs - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next Frank Zappa's Estate, Including His Catalog and 'The Vault,' Acquired by Universal Music Group
Home Music Music Lists

The Who’s 50 Greatest Songs

From power-pop anthems to operatic epics to stadium-size rockers and beyond

By
David Browne
&
David Fricke
&
Jon Dolan
&
Kory Grow
&
Richard Gehr
&
Andy Greene
&
Will Hermes
&
Angie Martoccio
The WhoThe Who

The Who

RB/Redferns

In the summer of 1964 a young British rock band called the High Numbers released their debut single “Zoot Suit,” and watched it disappear without a trace. The supremely-forgettable song was written by their manager Pete Meaden; a few months later, when they headed back into the studio, they decided to rename themselves the Who and let guitarist Pete Townshend try his hand at songwriting. It was a wise decision. The first single released was “I Can’t Explain,” which kicked off a stunning two-decade run of music that paved the way for punk, metal, power pop and progressive rock. Check out our list of their 50 best songs.

[A version of this list was originally published in March 2016]

In This Article: Keith Moon, Pete Townshend, Roger Daltrey, The Who

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1364: Megan Thee Stallion Will Not Back Down
PMC

Rolling Stone is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Rolling Stone, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.