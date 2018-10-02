Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe Subscribe Issue 1320: October 3rd, 2018
Read Next Techno Vet Jeff Mills on His Musical Conversation With Tony Allen Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Music Music Lists

The Rolling Stone Road Test

In the market for a new ride? We had four of music’s biggest stars take the latest models for a spin. Let them try before you buy.

By

Maria Fontoura's Most Recent Stories

View All
Margo Price in the Ford F-150 King Ranch 4x4 Supercrew

Margo Price in the Ford F-150 King Ranch 4x4 Supercrew

Alysse Gafkjen for Rolling Stone

Musicians have a special relationship with their cars. When they’re starting out, before there’s a team and an entourage and a tricked-out tour bus, it’s just them and their equipment piling into whatever beat-up hatchback or van they were able to find, hitting the road to win over fans, city by city. And when they finally make it, a dream car is usually one of their first big purchases.

So naturally, when Rolling Stone set out to report on the hottest new rides, it made sense to consult with some experts. Our crack team of test-drivers — Margo Price, Quavo, Dawes frontman Taylor Goldsmith and Struts frontman Luke Spiller — took the wheel of the latest-model vehicles we could get our hands on (a King Ranch edition Ford F-150, a matte-black Mercedes G-Wagon, a sneaky-quick Volvo XC60 and a show-stopping Rolls Royce Phantom) and gave us their unvarnished opinions. Along the way, they spun tales about their first cars, their hometowns and their early days on the road. Hop in for a memorable ride.

MARGO PRICE FOR ROLLING STONE AND FORD TRUCKS

Margo Price poses with a 2018 Ford F-150 King Ranch 4x4 SuperCrew — and some of her friends at home.

Alysse Gafkjen for Rolling Stone

Margo Price in a Ford F-150

Braking to let some deer pass by, Price has a devilish thought: “I’d like to find a big, open field that we could go rip some donuts in.”

READ THE FULL STORY

Quavo with a 2019 Mercedes AMG G63.

"If I want to hear trap shit, I'll go in the G-Wagon," says Quavo, posing with the 2019 Mercedes AMG G63.

Diwang Valdez for Rolling Stone

Quavo Kicks Back in a Mercedes G-Wagon

“The drive is way better,” Quavo says, comparing the AMG-G63 to his own G-Class 4×4. “The old G-Wagon is wobbly as fuck.”

READ THE FULL STORY

Luke Spiller of The Struts with a 2019 Rolls-Royce Phantom.

Spiller hanging in Harlem with a 2019 Rolls-Royce Phantom.

Christaan Felber for Rolling Stone

Luke Spiller of the Struts in a Rolls-Royce Phantom

“If this was mine,” Spiller says while being chauffeured in the 2019 Phantom, “I’d want a white roof and a black body. The interior would be royal red with my name stitched into the pillows.”

READ THE FULL STORY

Taylor Goldsmith of Dawes with a 2019 Volvo XC60 T8.

Taylor Goldsmith of Dawes with a 2019 Volvo XC60 T8.

Nathanael Turner for Rolling Stone

Taylor Goldsmith of Dawes Drives a Volvo XC60

When he had to give feedback on early Passwords tracks, Goldsmith would sit in the driveway and crank them on the stereo of his wife’s Volvo. “I never had any notes about the mixes,” he says. “I think part of that is because I was listening on such a good sound system.”

READ THE FULL STORY

In This Article: Dawes, Margo Price, Migos, The Struts

Show Comments

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now Issue 1320: October 3rd, 2018
PMC

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad