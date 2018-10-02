The Rolling Stone Road Test

In the market for a new ride? We had four of music’s biggest stars take the latest models for a spin. Let them try before you buy.

Musicians have a special relationship with their cars. When they’re starting out, before there’s a team and an entourage and a tricked-out tour bus, it’s just them and their equipment piling into whatever beat-up hatchback or van they were able to find, hitting the road to win over fans, city by city. And when they finally make it, a dream car is usually one of their first big purchases.

So naturally, when Rolling Stone set out to report on the hottest new rides, it made sense to consult with some experts. Our crack team of test-drivers — Margo Price, Quavo, Dawes frontman Taylor Goldsmith and Struts frontman Luke Spiller — took the wheel of the latest-model vehicles we could get our hands on (a King Ranch edition Ford F-150, a matte-black Mercedes G-Wagon, a sneaky-quick Volvo XC60 and a show-stopping Rolls Royce Phantom) and gave us their unvarnished opinions. Along the way, they spun tales about their first cars, their hometowns and their early days on the road. Hop in for a memorable ride.