The Best Songs of 2023 So Far

The year of Ice Spice continued with this hit remix to the RiotUSA-produced track from her acclaimed EP Like..?. It’s the latest example of Nicki Minaj blessing the new wave of rap queens, even as she doesn’t appear ready to give up her own crown just yet. “Of course I be pushing they buttons/I hold the control like the gamers,” she brags. Meanwhile, Ice Spice stands out with her droll, unflappable voice and the kind of seamless delivery that makes every new track sound like another day at the races. —M.R.