The 50 Most Important Music Moments of the Decade

From 2010 to 2019, both the business and culture of music went through an unprecedented revolution. Here are the biggest, craziest moments to remember

It was the best of times, and it was the most chaotic of times. Over the course of the last decade, the music industry went through a transformation like never before. Startups tore down old hierarchies, fresh ideas and iconoclasts soared to the forefront, artists gained a whole new degree of power over their music, technology companies reinvented decades of industry strategy, and the business of music as a whole finally started to bring in money again, just to name a few of the revolutions that took place over the past ten years.

Dynamics between musicians, fans, and industry executives will never be the same, thanks to this decade of upheaval, and the next few years of music will inevitably take cues from it. Here, in chronological order, are the 50 key events to remember.