The 40 Greatest Stoner Albums

These Arizona punk rockers started out as snarling punks, but by the time they recorded their third album, they'd come out of the smoke-billowing neo-hippie closet to expose a serious Grateful Dead side. Up on the Sun is utterly golden, inventing their own strand of desert mysticism on bell-ringing guitar zoneouts like "Maidens Milk" and "Two Rivers." Singer-guitarist Curt Kirkwood sounds like Jerry Garcia hitting up the skate-park, and his bong was clearly always close at hand as he penned cotton-mouthed poetry like "Up in my head there's an animal kingdom/I am the king of the animals there." Extra stoner points for ending the album with a song called "Creator," about how religion is weird.