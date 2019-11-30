The 25 Greatest Christmas Albums of All Time
From Bing Crosby to Bob Dylan, Motown to Death Row, we rank the best Yuletide listens ever
It’s no surprise that a Christmas song – Bing Crosby’s “White Christmas”– is in the Guinness Book of World Records as the best-selling single ever. There’s a universality to Christmas music that even transcends religion. Just ask Bob Dylan, who was raised Jewish but loved Yuletide tunes enough to record an album of them in 2009. From gangsta rap to jazz to reggae to indie-pop, from crooners to rockers, the impulse to knock out a “Blue Christmas” or a “Santa Claus Is Coming to Town” knows no boundaries. Read on for our list of the 25 greatest Christmas albums of all time.