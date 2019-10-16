Our picks include ‘Patience,’ ‘Dock of the Bay’ and ‘Young Folks’

It took whistling to conflate Britney Spears and Andy Griffith — but the refrain on Spears’ ubiquitous single from this summer, “I Wanna Go,” does indeed recall of the theme song of Griffith’s 1960s classic TV series.

Whistling is also prominent in six other songs currently on Billboard’s charts: “Good Life” by OneRepublic, “Pumped Up Kicks” by Foster the People, “Moves Like Jagger” by Maroon 5, “Lazy Song” by Bruno Mars, “It Girl” by Jason Derulo and “Different” by Ximena Sarinaña.

Ryan Tedder, songwriter and lead singer for OneRepublic, calls the trend nothing less than a “whistle revolution.” Whether haunting or jaunty, whistling can make a song distinctive.

Here are our picks for the 15 best whistling songs of all time.