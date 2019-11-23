The 13 Greatest Country Songs for Thanksgiving

Urban scored his first Number One with this tune, co-written with Charlotte Caffey and Jane Wiedlin of the Go Go's. In the mid-tempo ballad, Urban looks at those around him — the fighting couple, the man with all the material wealth but no friends— and realizes that the grace of God is the only thing that separates him from those in spiritual poverty around him. He told Rolling Stone Country earlier this year that he initially thought the song didn't suit him, but he couldn't find anyone else to cut it — for which he should be very grateful.