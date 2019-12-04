The 100 Best Songs of the 2010s

On the 100 degree day she looked out her window in Melbourne, Austraslia and decided to clean up her backyard before the neighbors concluded she and her girlfriend were running a meth lab, Barnett was running her own label out of her bedroom and working as a bartender. The indie-rock talking blues she wrote about it would change all that. Her account of an ordinary day where first it’s a struggle to get out of bed and then a struggle to keep breathing is juiced by one bit of fiction — her asthma attack wasn’t solved by a Pulp Fiction-like adrenaline shot to the heart — as well as her extraordinary outside-the-lines guitar noise. More than a million YouTube views later she’d booked a spot on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and a Coachella gig. J.L.