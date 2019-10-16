The 10 Wildest Led Zeppelin Legends, Fact-Checked
The mud shark, the hermit and the stairway to hell — we fact-check the rumors
Has any band inspired as much myth and misinformation as Led Zeppelin? Before the Internet, there weren’t heaps of information available about rock stars, and fans (including legions of stoned, Zeppelin-obsessed teenagers) filled the void with rumors and wild stories involving debauchery, the devil or one notorious fish. Amazingly, they weren’t all bullshit. Here’s a guide to what’s true, what isn’t and what’s stuck somewhere in between.