SXSW 2019: 30 Best Artists We Saw in Austin

In a sense, Martin Phillipps and the Chills dominated SXSW 2019. A documentary entitled The Chills: The Triumph & Tragedy of Martin Phillipps premiered here on March 12th, and the Chills supported the film with a series of shows, beginning with a concert the Tuesday prior to the start of the Music portion of SXSW and concluding on Sunday, when a good portion of the conference-goers headed home. The band’s mid-evening show on the patio at Hotel Vegas on Thursday caught the band halfway through the festival, neither functioning as headliners or the focus of attention. Much of the crowd at Hotel Vegas seemed largely indifferent to that evening’s entertainment — they were there for a good time, not a show — but that disconnect between the audience and the passion of the band only made the performance more powerful. The Chills seemed immovable, secure in their majestic jangle, powered by a combination of delicate melody and muscle that can still startle. S.T.E.