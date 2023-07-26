Sinead O’Connor: 10 Essential Songs

Sinéad O’Connor burned fast and bright from the very start. “I think I’m probably living proof of the danger of not expressing your feelings,” she told Rolling Stone‘s Mikal Gilmore in 1990 — the year that her second album, I Do Not Want What I Haven’t Got, turned the Irish singer with the unforgettable voice into an international superstar. The songs she recorded back then still sound as vital as they ever did, and maybe even more so, as the world mourns her too-young death at age 56; anyone who explores her catalog will find inspiring performances that go well beyond the hits. “For years I couldn’t express how I felt,” she continued in the same interview. “I think that’s how music helped me. I also think that’s why it’s the most powerful medium: because it expresses for other people feelings that they can’t express but that need to be expressed. If you don’t express those feelings — whether they’re aggressive or loving or whatever — they will blow you up one day.”