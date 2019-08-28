Shania Twain’s 20 Best Songs, Ranked

Released as the lead single from Up!, the pressure was high on “I’m Gonna Getcha Good!” – the first new music that Twain had released since Come On Over made her an international juggernaut. The song had a foot in the worlds of both albums, but it bore the mark of the turn-of-the-millennium pop trends that had taken hold in the intervening years. In fact, the only thing that could be classified as country was Twain’s singing on “I’m Gonna Getcha Good!” which in turn bore its own resemblance, both in message and in its sultry delivery, to that of Debbie Harry on Blondie’s classic “One Way or Another.” Switching between those different meters was the key to Twain’s success, and while Up! didn’t quite hit the dizzying heights of Come On Over, “I’m Gonna Getcha Good!” became yet another hit, later getting covered by the Jonas Brothers. J.G.