Robbie Robertson: 20 Essential Songs

Levon Helm, the only member of the Band actually born in the South, may have sung this polarizing tale of a bitter Southerner — bitter over the death of his brother at the hands of a Union soldier and the fall of the Confederacy — but it was the brainchild of Robertson, a Canadian. Still, Robertson paints a vivid picture of Civil War fallout from the perspective of the song’s narrator, the poverty-stricken Tennessee farmer Virgil Kane. While “The Night They Drove Old Dixie Down” may sound like an unfortunate Lost Cause relic today when viewed through the lens of Black Lives Matter protests and the overdue removal of Confederate monuments, its attention to detail underscores Robertson’s reputation as one of the era’s great songwriters. “I was trying to write a song that I thought Levon could sing better than anybody in the world,” Robertson said to SiriusXM in 2020, downplaying the less comfortable implications of the song. “That’s all it was. A little movie, and the perfect thing for him.” —J.H.