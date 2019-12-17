Rob Sheffield’s Top 20 Albums of 2019
Taylor Swift, the Hold Steady, Megan Thee Stallion, and more
Music was something to cling to in 2019, more than ever. These were the albums that pushed me forward and lifted me up this year. They’re all over the musical map, from pop to rap to guitar noise. Some are by old favorites; some are by new kids; one is by Bruce Springsteen. Some of these albums are full of rage and fury. Some are full of consolation and healing. Some look out at the world; others look deep into the heart. But they were all reasons to celebrate in 2019.