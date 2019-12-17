Rob Sheffield’s Top 20 Albums of 2019

After so many years exploring the dark places of the soul, Nick Cave responds to real-life horror with the humane candor of his Red Right Hand journal entries. He made Ghosteen in response to the accidental death of his teenage son, a loss unlike any he’s had to sing about before. The album keeps making me recall the eloquent words of Hanif Abdurraqib in the instant classic Go Ahead in the Rain, his love letter to A Tribe Called Quest. He’s talking about the Tribe’s album The Low End Theory: “I imagine the low end to be anything you could touch once but is now just a fading dream. I imagine the low end to be a bassline that rattles your teeth, too. But I also consider the low end to be the smell of someone you once loved coming back to you. Someone who sang along to Aretha, or Minnie, or Otis. Someone who loved you once and then loved nothing.” That’s the low end Nick Cave is tapping into here, and you can hear it in his voice.