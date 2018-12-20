Rob Sheffield’s Top 20 Albums of 2018

More blood, more shoes. Cardi B spent the year flexing like a one-woman explosion of neon pop flash, stomping on everything tame or dull in hip-hop, making Invasion of Privacy a greatest-hits album in one shot. Like she says, “I’m a rich bitch and I smell like it!” She’s a true pop visionary in the great tradition of Dolly Parton, Grace Jones, David Bowie or Adam Ant — she knows ridicule is nothing to be scared of. The Bronx queen makes no time for dicking around or dues-paying — she just steals any style of music that catches her ear and wears it home. Her Dirty South strip-club bounce in “Bickenhead.” Her NYC salsa in “I Like It.” Her SZA hymn “I Do.” The way she sings a snippet of Lauryn Hill R&B in “Be Careful” to soothe her nerves through a long night of heartbreak. I love her jokes, especially the terrible ones. (“Only time I’m a lady’s when I lay-deez hoes to rest!”) I love her when she’s winning, I feel her when she’s losing, I get scared when she goes down nine times, I cheer when she gets up 10.