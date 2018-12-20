Rob Sheffield’s Top 20 Albums of 2018
From rap gurus to country cowgirls and beyond
What a year for music — 2018 was full of ups and downs, but music was where most of the ups were. These were the albums that offered a reason to celebrate this year — my 20 favorites, because there are too many great ones for a mere top 10. The artists are all over the musical map: guitar heroes, rap gurus, pop bangers, country cowgirls, disco saviors. Some are old faves; some are new voices; one was a Beatle. But they all made music full of inspiration and innovation this year.