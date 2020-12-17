Rob Sheffield’s Top 25 Songs of 2020

What a glorious year for music — if nothing else. And there were days when it really did feel like there was nothing else. But music kept us going, when we needed it most. These are my 25 favorite songs of the year (although some are over on my album list, to avoid duplicating all the same artists). Including, but not limited to: hits, flops, obscurities, rap bangers, guitar punks, disco dreams, TikTok dance crazes, indie slop, soul poets, certified freaks seven days a week. And Fleetwood Mac, obviously.