 Rob Sheffield's Top 20 Albums of 2020 - Rolling Stone
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next See Billie Eilish Grow Up in 'The World's a Little Blurry' Trailer
Home Music Music Lists

Rob Sheffield’s Top 20 Albums of 2020

Folklore, Fetch the Bolt Cutters, and more

By
Rob Sheffield

Contributing Editor

Rob Sheffield's Most Recent Stories

View All
Sheffield ALBUMS 2020

Rob Sheffield runs down the albums that kept him moving in 2020.

photographs in illustration by William Claxton, Beth Garrabrant, Parkwoord Entertainment, Fiona Apple

Music kept us moving this year. We depended on our favorite music like never before, to give us that jolt of human connection, to shake up our emotions, to keep us dancing on our own. These were the albums I loved best, the music that lifted me up, and pointed me forward. My favorites run all over the map stylistically, from pop gloss to indie rock, from rap to R&B to folk to disco. Some come from longtime heroes; some are by new kids; one is by Paul McCartney. But all these albums were something to celebrate in 2020 — and a reason to look ahead to the future. More than ever, “Have you heard this?” is the best way to begin any conversation.

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1346: Musicians on Musicians: Paul McCartney & Taylor Swift
PMC

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.