The decade’s most dependable “today sucked until I put this song on” song — one that can catch you in a bleak moment and remind you it’s not over yet. The Montreal postpunk kids lock into a staccato guitar groove and stretch it into a beautiful long marquee moon of a thing. (Especially live—my go-to is the Paris 10/30/14 version.) Tim Darcey starts out sneering easy-target buzzwords (“Warplane! Condo!”) and then the kind of phony cliches people say in cartoons (“Fancy seeing you here! Beautiful weather today!”) then his own awkward confessions: “I am no longer afraid to dance tonight, because that’s all that I have left.” The longer the band beats up on the groove, the more life-affirming it sounds, with electric piano to cushion the guitar slashes. It has the reach of LCD Soundsystem’s “All My Friends,” except without the friends. So many of my favorite moments in recent years have been standing in a sweaty room where Ought was playing “Beautiful Blue Sky” and hearing strangers say the word “yes” aloud in the chorus.