Rob Sheffield’s 25 Best Albums of the 2010s

The late, great Merle Haggard had a provocative line about surviving into old age. “It’s kind of like finding out there’s time on the show and you’ve played your best songs,” he told Rolling Stone’s Jason Fine. “God was kind. But now he expects some work out of it.”

Leonard Cohen also got assigned extra work in his final years, and he made the most of it. There’s a harrowing calm in his voice as he rasps, “A million candles burning for the help that never came.” He made this album in his daughter’s living room, because he could no longer walk, rasping his vocals into a laptop from his orthopedic medical chair. But he turned that chair into his Tower of Song. All over Darker, he casts a cold eye on the world he’s leaving behind, and signs one last “sincerely, L. Cohen” to his classic songbook.