R.E.M.’s 15 Greatest Music Videos

R.E.M. embraced the music video form like few other bands in rock history. Over the course of three decades, the band released over 70 clips, ranging from arty short films to blockbuster videos that went into heavy rotation on MTV. Michael Stipe, a former art school student and avid photographer, was heavily involved in the band’s visual representation and mainly relied on a stable of filmmakers including Peter Care, Jem Cohen, Jim McKay and James Herbert, his former art professor at the University of Georgia. This collection of videos highlights the best and most memorable clips in an outstanding body of work.

[Editor’s Note: This list was originally published in 2011]