 R.E.M.'s Best Music Videos: 'Losing My Religion' to 'Everybody Hurts' - Rolling Stone
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next FBI Uncovers Contact Between Trump White House and Proud Boys Before Capitol Attack
Home Music Music Lists

R.E.M.’s 15 Greatest Music Videos

By

Reporter

Matthew Perpetua's Most Recent Stories

View All
Portrait of the band REM posing outdoors next to a sculpture at Park West, Chicago, Illinois, May 26, 1983.

REM posing at Park West, Chicago, Illinois, May 26, 1983.

Paul Natkin/Getty Images

R.E.M. embraced the music video form like few other bands in rock history. Over the course of three decades, the band released over 70 clips, ranging from arty short films to blockbuster videos that went into heavy rotation on MTV. Michael Stipe, a former art school student and avid photographer, was heavily involved in the band’s visual representation and mainly relied on a stable of filmmakers including Peter Care, Jem Cohen, Jim McKay and James Herbert, his former art professor at the University of Georgia. This collection of videos highlights the best and most memorable clips in an outstanding body of work.

[Editor’s Note: This list was originally published in 2011]

In This Article: Bill Berry, Michael Stipe, Mike Mills, Peter Buck, R.E.M.

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1349: Kacey Musgraves
PMC

© 2021 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.