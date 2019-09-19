Reba McEntire’s 10 Sassiest Girl-Power Anthems
From “Fancy” to “Going Out Like That,” count down the unstoppable country treasure’s best pick-me-up tunes
Whether it’s her fiery red hair or her powerful pipes, no one is going to accuse Reba McEntire, the queen of contemporary country music, of being a shrinking violet. Sure, throughout her career, the Oklahoma-born superstar has delivered plenty of songs about loss and heartbreak. But it’s McEntire’s empowering tunes about getting knocked down and getting right back on your feet again (which she did numerous times during her 10 years of rodeo competition as a barrel racer) that have inspired countless women to do the same — and have inspired us to take a closer look at her best girl-power anthems.