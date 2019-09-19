Reba McEntire’s 10 Sassiest Girl-Power Anthems

This 2001 hit served as the opening theme for McEntire's long-running sitcom, Reba. (Although similar in name and theme — and released the same year, it's not to be confused with the Destiny's Child hit.) The line about the woman with "gentle hands and the heart of a fighter" was one of the few heard during the TV show's opening, but there's a lot more to it than that. The opening lyrics reveal she was a premature baby whom doctors gave 30 days to live, but who grew up strong and strong-willed, never letting the tough times of adulthood get the best of her.