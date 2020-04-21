18 Awesome Prince Rip-Offs
A handful of artists that made their songs a little more purple
Over the course of more than 40 years, few artists covered as much ground with as much style and grace as Prince. The extent of his ingenuity and shape-shifting between 1980 and 1987 alone is such that most of the singers who flaunt Prince’s influence only reflect one aspect of his artistry – maybe you can approximate his ballads, his limb-wrenching funk, his squalling rock or his electronic compositions, but nobody can do it all. The list below serves as a partial map of Prince’s sway over the last three decades of pop, a chronological list of songs that show the depth and breadth of his reach.