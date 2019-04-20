Pot Sounds: The 20 Greatest Weed-Themed Songs of All Time

This sunny, soulful

track from 1966’s Revolver LP is

generally thought of as one of the Fab Four’s many upbeat love songs – but

according to Paul McCartney, the love object in this particular instance is a

weed, not a woman. “‘Got to Get You into My Life’ was one I wrote when

I had first been introduced to pot,” he told Barry Miles for the 1997

book Paul McCartney: Many Years from Now.

“I’d been a rather straight working-class lad but when we started to get

into pot it seemed to me to be quite uplifting. It didn’t seem to have too many

side effects like alcohol or some of the other stuff, like pills, which I

pretty much kept off. I kind of liked marijuana. I didn’t have a hard time with

it and to me it was mind-expanding, literally mind-expanding. So ‘Got to Get

You Into My Life’ is really a song about that, it’s not to a person, it’s

actually about pot. It’s saying, ‘I’m going to do this. This is not a bad idea.'”